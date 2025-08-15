Govt Rolls Out Refuse Trucks to Clean Up Zimbabwe’s Cities

By Takudzwa Tondoya

The Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Daniel Garwe has commissioned 20 refuse compactor vehicles in a bid to tackle mounting solid waste management challenges in both rural and urban areas.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Garwe said the vehicles will be managed by a newly established Local Authority Technical Support Unit Committee (LATSU), which will hire the equipment to local authorities.

“The equipment is available to everyone who want to hire it, it will be kept here at the ministry but it shouldn’t be here it should always be in use, all those who know that their areas are not clean should contact the local authorities before they leave so that they receive the equipment by Monday,” Garwe said.

He highlighted that many councils are struggling to maintain basic services, citing municipalities such as Marondera and Beitbridge which are facing severe operational difficulties.

“Local authorities do not have all the resources so why not help them with something where they can pay little amount maybe to buy tyres, to service roads and to also pay the operators,” he said.

The initiative, Garwe added, is part of government’s drive to improve service delivery in line with Vision 2030.

“The president said no compromise to service delivery so this initiative will assist to ensure that service delivery is consistent,” he said.

Garwe also highlighted the importance of expanding public-private partnerships, pointing to the Geo Pomona waste-to-energy project in Harare as an example of innovative waste management.

He said local authorities must now meet higher standards of cleanliness.

“The local authority must now maintain certain cleanliness standards because the president is now saying we want clean cities, no to littering and no to littering.” Garwe said.