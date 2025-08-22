Gvt Cracks Down on Counterfeit Goods Amid Rising Threats

By Takudzwa Tondoya

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce has vowed to intensify its fight against counterfeit goods in Zimbabwe, pledging stronger enforcement and new policies to safeguard consumers.

In a speech read on his behalf by a Ministry representative Wilson Gowora, Industry and Commerce Permanent Secretary Dr. Thomas Utete Wushe during a workshop on compliance with the Consumer Protection Act said the government was committed to protecting consumers and promoting fair trade.

“Counterfeit measures are central to our national vision of building a prosperous, fair, inclusive, and sustainable economy by 2030,” Dr. Utete said.

He noted that the government’s approach was anchored on three priorities: ensuring compliance with consumer laws, promoting ethical practices in wholesale and retail, and tackling counterfeit products head-on.

“These are not abstract ideals, but operational imperatives that shape consumer trust, investor confidence, and economic stability,” he added.

Two key policy instruments, the Retail and Wholesale Sector Policy and the Consumer Protection Policy are being developed to modernise the sector, strengthen regulation and align Zimbabwe with international standards.

Zimbabwe Republic Police national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said counterfeit goods posed both a public safety and economic security threat.

“The issue of fake medicines is particularly dangerous. As the police, we are working closely with the Ministry of Industry and Commerce to curb this menace,” Nyathi said.

He urged policymakers to close gaps in legislation that allow traders of fake products to exploit loopholes.

“Those who trade, supply, or manufacture counterfeit products will face the full weight of the law. We will enforce it without hesitation,” he warned.