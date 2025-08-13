Gvt Cracks Down on Rogue Traders in Nationwide Consumer Protection Blitz

By Elishamai A Ziumbwa

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce has stepped up its fight against unfair business practice carrying out a sweeping nationwide crackdown that has seen thousands of counterfeit and substandard goods pulled from shop shelves.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed that 3,779 businesses across Zimbabwe have been inspected leading to 419 prosecutions and the seizure of 4,816 units of substandard products.

The Ministry said it also issued 402 compliance notices to offenders.

The operation targets violations of the Consumer Protection Act (2019) including the sale of fake goods, underweight products, multi-tier pricing and misleading or incomplete product labelling.

“Businesses found engaging in deceptive practices will be held accountable. The law is clear, and compliance is non-negotiable,” the ministry said.

The crackdown forms part of the Zimbabwe Industrial Reconstruction and Growth Plan (2024–2025) aimed at restoring consumer trust, raising product standards and stimulating economic recovery.

Inspections are being conducted in collaboration with other government agencies with more unannounced spot checks expected in the coming weeks.

The ministry urged members of the public to report suspected violations to the Consumer Protection Commission or the Consumer Council of Zimbabwe.

“We are here to serve and promote inclusive, transformational industrial growth — no one and no place will be left behind,” the statement added.