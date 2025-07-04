Harare Man Arrested After Allegedly Trying to Sell Human Foetus as Meat

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested a 19-year-old man in central Harare after he allegedly tried to sell a human foetus claiming it was beef.

According to a statement by the ZRP, the suspect identified as Stelly Marecha discovered the foetus wrapped in a black plastic bag in a rubbish bin near the intersection of Mbuya Nehanda and Albion Streets in the capital.

Authorities say Marecha then approached a 27-year-old man, attempting to sell him the remains under the pretense that it was meat.

The would-be buyer became suspicious and alerted the police.

“The suspect was arrested on 04/07/25 in connection with a case of violating a corpse. We are now appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of the individual responsible for disposing of the foetus,” the ZRP confirmed

Police investigations are ongoing to establish the origins of the foetus and any possible criminal intent behind its disposal.

In a separate incident, police in Southlea Park have arrested Clemence Musungo, aged 27, in connection with a robbery that took place in Hopley, Harare, on Thursday.

Musungo and an accomplice, who is still on the run, allegedly attacked a 26-year-old woman robbing her of an Itel mobile phone and US$35 in cash.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police say efforts are underway to track down the second suspect involved in the robbery.