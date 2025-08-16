Harare Polytechnic–Ningbo Partnership Evolves into Strategic International Model

By Admire Masuku

When Harare Polytechnic and China’s Ningbo University signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in November 2022, the goal was clear: to develop a joint teaching program in mechatronics engineering.

Three years later, that partnership has evolved into a transformative tripartite alliance that is reshaping Zimbabwe’s technical education landscape and laying the groundwork for cross-border industrial collaboration.

On March 13, 2025, Harare Polytechnic, Ningbo Polytechnic (formerly Ningbo University), and Shenzhen Huayou Cobalt Co. Ltd. signed a new tripartite agreement at Huayou’s headquarters in China.

The expanded partnership — now including a major player in the global lithium battery materials industry — marks a significant step in Zimbabwe’s efforts to internationalize its education system while promoting innovation and industrialization.

In a speech delivered on his behalf by Deputy Minister Simelisizwe Sibanda at Harare Polytechnic’s 2025 graduation ceremony, Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Ambassador Dr. Frederick Shava praised the collaboration.

“It is commendable that Harare Polytechnic has established educational partnerships with our all-weather friends — Chinese TVET institutions — to enhance global competitiveness and implement industrial best practices,” Dr. Shava said.

Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding, also speaking at the ceremony, called the initiative a sign of deepening cooperation between the two nations.

“The joint program is a glimpse of our expanding cooperation, with new initiatives and ventures continually emerging,” Zhou said. “As Zimbabwe pursues Vision 2030, China remains an unwavering partner, committed to walking alongside Zimbabwe every step of the way.”

Strategic skills development

The partnership aims to strengthen Harare Polytechnic’s ability to deliver high-quality technical and vocational education and training, or TVET, in critical sectors.

“This upgraded partnership is paving the way for the establishment of the Sino-Zimbabwe Engineering Technology Academy,” said Acting Principal D.T. Ruziwa. “It will not only serve Harare Polytechnic but also become a national centre of excellence for all TVET institutions in Zimbabwe.”

Huayou Cobalt Group Vice President Sun Lihui hailed the agreement as a milestone in China-Zimbabwe TVET cooperation.

“The partnership establishes a closed-loop talent development model that aligns corporate needs, vocational training, internships and employment,” Sun said. “This supports Zimbabwe’s green energy ambitions and exemplifies the China-Africa principle of consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits.”

Huayou Cobalt operates in China, Zimbabwe, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Indonesia, Hungary, Argentina and Japan — positioning the company to contribute significantly to global energy transitions and regional development.

Enhancing TVET and student success

Since the original 2022 MOU, 90 Harare Polytechnic students have received training in mechatronics in China. The first cohort of 30 has graduated, while the second group is completing industrial attachments at Ningbo Polytechnic. A third cohort is undergoing theoretical training and is expected to transition to industry placements next year.

Ambassador Zhou encouraged graduates to see themselves not only as technicians and engineers but as “custodians of the deep-rooted China-Zimbabwe friendship.”

“This program represents far more than a partnership between two institutions,” Ambassador Zhou said. “Guided by educators from China and Zimbabwe, these students have not only mastered technical expertise but also built friendships that transcend borders.”

Some graduates have already secured employment with leading local firms, including Dinson Company and Platinum Zimbabwe.

“This shows how international exposure and hands-on training create real opportunities for our students,” Mrs Ruziwa said.

As part of the collaboration, Ningbo Polytechnic handed over a training model designed by the first Zimbabwean cohort. The equipment is now being used at Harare Polytechnic to support local skills development and technology transfer.

A model for future partnerships

The partnership aligns with Zimbabwe’s Education 5.0 framework, which integrates teaching, research, innovation and industrialization. A key pillar of that strategy is the internationalization of the education system — and Harare Polytechnic is emerging as a flagship institution.

“These collaborations enable knowledge exchange, mobilize resources and attract investment in research and innovation,” said Engineer Itai Tsatsi, acting principal for research and academic affairs. “Through international partnerships, Harare Polytechnic is elevating its global profile and creating real value for Zimbabwean students.”

To support cross-cultural collaboration, Harare Polytechnic has introduced Chinese language training in several departments, including science and technology and mechanical engineering.

“These skills give our students a competitive edge, especially as we deepen engagement with Chinese companies operating in Zimbabwe,” Mrs Ruziwa said.

Expanding collaborations

The success of the mechatronics program has drawn interest from more Chinese institutions and companies. Harare Polytechnic recently signed a partnership with Shanxi University, which will support program development in departments such as chemical engineering.

“This will enable us to retool and re-equip our laboratories and workshops,” said Engineer Malvern Takaidza, head of the Mechanical and Production Engineering Department. “It also provides a valuable opportunity for technology transfer and capacity building for our lecturers, ultimately raising the quality of our graduates.”

While only a limited number of students have directly benefited from the partnership so far, its impact is spreading across Zimbabwe’s education and industrial sectors. More departments are expected to join the expanding network of programs.

“This is more than a training program,” Mrs Ruziwa said. “It’s a blueprint for how Zimbabwe can future-proof its workforce, align with global industry trends and empower its youth through strategic partnerships.”