Harare Rolls Out Health Lifeline for the Poor

By Takudzwa Tondoya

The City of Harare has launched a pioneering healthcare initiative in partnership with ZB Financial Holdings and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) signing a memorandum of understanding to establish the Community Health Equity Fund (CHEF).

The scheme, described as a groundbreaking public-private partnership aims to transform access to healthcare for vulnerable urban communities particularly in Harare’s densely populated suburbs.

Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) chairperson Rueben Akili hailed the fund as a game-changer in financing healthcare at a time when the city is struggling to sustain its clinics.

“We envisaged that this is one of the most pro-poor approaches to health financing and it is not going to add a burden of taxation on residents. At a fee of around $2 for someone to access health services, it is something commendable,” said Akili.

He added that the fund would help cushion the City Health Department ensuring clinics are stocked with medicines and equipped to provide critical services especially in maternal care while also rebuilding trust between residents and authorities.

ZB Holdings Chief Executive, Elisha Chibvuri said the collaboration represents innovation, responsibility and inclusivity.

“This community health equity fund is more than just a financial mechanism. It is a transformative platform designed to enable sustainable, community-driven healthcare solutions. It empowers health workers and aligns with Zimbabwe’s national health priorities as well as the UN Sustainable Development Goals,” he said.

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume described the initiative as a bold step toward resilience and equity.

“The CHEF initiative is a foundational policy that directly addresses our city’s most pressing challenges, particularly those faced by the informal sector and our most vulnerable citizens,” Mafume said.

The fund is expected to provide a critical safety net for thousands of residents, many of whom currently struggle to access basic health services.