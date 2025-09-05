Harare Vows Crackdown on Drug Crisis With Citywide Campaign

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume has announced an ambitious anti-drug campaign aimed at tackling what he described as a “toxic epidemic” devastating the city’s youth and fueling crime.

Speaking ahead of the launch of the initiative later this month, Mafume painted a grim picture of drug abuse in the capital saying it had turned young people into “zombies” and torn families apart.

“Drugs are a concern to the whole of society. They have captured our youth, our young women, our young men. They wreak havoc in families. You are trying to cook, the meat will be stolen, or the pot will be stolen. You are trying to sleep, you get to the bedroom, the bed has been stolen,” Mafume said.

The mayor warned that addicts were resorting to extreme measures including exhuming coffins and sharing injected blood in desperate attempts to get high.

He also accused drug dealers of instilling fear in communities and silencing whistle-blowers through intimidation.

In response, Harare City Council in partnership with the First Lady’s Angel of Hope Foundation has established a rehabilitation centre at Stodart Hall capable of accommodating over 200 addicts.

Mafume said the city would allocate funds in the upcoming budget for more centres, staff and community officers to support rehabilitation efforts.

“We are going to come up with other measures to punish drug lords, to deal with the places these drugs are being sold. We are also going to participate and sponsor sports activities so that we can keep our youth engaged and disciplined,” Mafume said.

The citywide campaign will kick off on 17 September at Kuwadzana Six Grounds with further events planned across Harare.

Mafume said the programme would culminate in a large rally at either Gwanzura or Rufaro Stadium once the Premier League football season ends.