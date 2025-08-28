Harare Warns of Criminals Impersonating Municipal Police

By Takudzwa Tondoya

The City of Harare has warned residents to be on high alert after a surge in cases of criminals posing as municipal police officers and harassing members of the public.

In a statement, the council said all municipal police officers in the traffic and compliance units are required to wear full uniform while on duty.

“Under no circumstances are they allowed to execute their duties without their uniforms, unless it is a special operation targeting illegal taxi or transport operators (mishikashika),” the statement said.

Authorities urged residents to demand identification from anyone claiming to be a municipal officer or council official and to record photos or videos where possible.

Suspicious cases should be reported directly to the City of Harare.

“There has also been an upsurge in criminals masquerading as municipal police officers who are harassing residents. Let’s work together to fight this menace,” the council added.

The warning comes amid growing public concerns over scams and corruption involving bogus officials in the City.

Residents have reported being extorted by individuals claiming to enforce council by-laws further eroding trust in legitimate municipal operations.

The city said it does not tolerate corruption and has provided residents with contact details of senior officials to lodge complaints or report suspicious encounters