Harare Workshop to Give Kids and Teens a Head Start in Money Matters

In a challenging economic environment, which includes the growing concern of substance abuse, equipping young minds with essential skills to navigate the world of finance is crucial for a child’s future success.

Zimbabwean parents have an opportunity to give their children the valuable gift of financial literacy at an upcoming workshop on August 16, 2025 at Prince Edward High School in Harare which is designed to empower kids and teens with the knowledge and skills they need to thrive.

Led by renowned financial wellness expert and founder of Mantis Africa P/L, Gabriel Chipara, the workshop will introduce young Zimbabweans to financial concepts and skills that most parents may not be aware of. From managing finances and entrepreneurship to smart decision-making, the workshop will cover essential topics that will help kids and teens develop healthy financial habits and independence.

Ken Sharpe, CEO of WestProp Holdings, and Sylvia Sanyanga, award winning entrepreneur and founder of The Nate Foundation, will be joining virtually to share their insights and expertise.

In a rapidly changing economic landscape, it is essential for young people to have the skills and knowledge to adapt and succeed. The workshop is designed to give kids and teens a head start, enabling them to make informed decisions about money and set themselves up for a brighter future.

The workshop will be divided into two sessions, one for kids from 9am to 12pm and a teens session from 2pm to 4pm. Students will also have the opportunity to exhibit their small businesses as well as meet with special guests including members of the Sables team, media personality and communications expert,Tendai Chakanyuka, Chipo Gozho, a parenting and teens coach and many more.

Other highlights of the workshop to look forward to include the presence of Legacy Creation Academy, which teaches wealth creation and legacy planning strategies and Dream House Pictures Film Studio, which empowers aspiring filmmakers through top-notch education and mentorship. Parents and teachers are invited to meet with all the guests.

To support the well-being of attendees, counselors will be on-site to provide free counseling services to both teachers and parents.

“On behalf of the organizing committee, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has lent their support to our upcoming workshop” said Liz Dziva, organizer,

“Through the generosity of well – wishers and partners we look forward to extending the benefits of these life changing trainings to the less fortunate, including orphans, ensuring that they too can reap the rewards of these ongoing initiatives”.

By registering, parents stand a chance to win exciting prizes, including training and mentorship sessions as well as Spa treatments courtesy of Legacy Creation Academy and Mirage Beauty Spa.