Increase in Car Thefts Alarms ZRP as Criminals Target Unlocked Vehicles, Homes

By Takudzwa Tondoya

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has raised concern over an increase in motor vehicle thefts across the country, with criminals taking advantage of unsecured vehicles and unsuspecting motorists.

The thefts are increasingly occurring in residential areas, overnight parking spaces and situations where drivers leave keys in the ignition or offer lifts to strangers.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said six vehicles were stolen in five separate incidents recorded on June 12 in Harare and Mashonaland West provinces.

One of the most daring cases occurred in Avonlea, Harare, where suspects broke into company premises and stole two vehicles, a Toyota Hilux and a Mazda BT50 — along with generators, refrigerators, cement, solar batteries and money-counting machines.

The Toyota Hilux was later recovered abandoned in Majuru Village, Kutama, along with one of the stolen money-counting machines.

On June 11 in Mutorashanga, a man left his Honda Fit parked at the back of a shop with the keys inside and went to sleep, by midnight the car had vanished.

In Karoi, a 29-year-old man lost his Toyota Fun Cargo after allowing an acquaintance identified only as Moses Kachasu to spend the night in the vehicle.

Though the car keys were inside the complainant’s house, Kachasu allegedly found a way to access and steal the vehicle.

Another theft took place in Fairview Park, Ruwa, where a suspect broke into a house, stole keys from a wardrobe and made off with a Nissan Caravan NV350.

In downtown Harare, a man lost his unlocked Honda Fit after leaving it unattended at the corner of Leopold Takawira and Samora Machel Avenue.

Commissioner Nyathi urged motorists to secure their vehicles and avoid risky behavior such as leaving keys unattended or offering rides to strangers.

“Drivers must be alert and take responsibility for the security of their vehicles, especially in residential areas and city parking zones,” said Nyathi.