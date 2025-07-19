Investigating Officer Contradicts State in Former Agriculture Deputy Minister Douglas Karoro Fraud Case

The trial of former Agriculture Deputy Minister Douglas Karoro took an unexpected turn on Friday when the investigating officer provided testimony that contradicted the State’s allegations.

The former Agriculture Deputy Minister faces fraud charges for allegedly diverting 700 bags of fertilizer, designated for Mbire residents under the Presidential Input Scheme, from GMB Mushumbi.

Karoro has denied the allegations, asserting he is a political victim and never conspired with anyone or visited the Mushumbi GMB depot where the fertilizers were allegedly taken.

Chief Inspector Violet Chikuni, the investigating officer, informed Regional Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa that the misrepresentation did not occur at GMB Mushumbi, but rather at GMB Aspindale, where allegedly fake compound D fertilizers were swapped for ammonium nitrate and then taken back to Mushumbi.

This directly contradicted the State’s initial argument that misrepresentation at GMB Mushumbi led to 700 bags of fertilizer being siphoned.

Defense lawyer Admire Rubaya presented the charge sheet to Chief Inspector Chikuni, who confirmed it contained no allegations of misrepresentation at GMB Aspindale or the use of fake fertilizers in the alleged swap.

“There was no misrepresentation at Mushumbi. Misrepresentation happened at GMB Aspindale where fake fertilisers were swapped for AN,” she said.

Chief Inspector Chikuni claimed Karoro sold fertilizers for US$10,000, but conceded there was no evidence of him communicating with the alleged buyer. When pressed, she admitted she should have obtained call records and triangulation reports.

She struggled to prove the alleged sale, admitting to no documentary evidence of money exchanging hands. She also claimed Karoro phoned GMB Aspindale officials to swap ammonium nitrate for compound D, allegedly as a cover-up.

Furthermore, she couldn’t provide the requested call history between Karoro and GMB officials.

The defense suggested her “lack of evidence” implied manipulation by Karoro’s political rivals, Now Gumbo and Takesure Chikwamba, whom they claimed were coercing her to conform.

Seated in court, Zanu PF officials Chikwamba and Gumbo, holding positions as District Coordinating Committee chairman and security secretary, were openly criticized for allegedly “fabricating” the case against Karoro and “contaminating evidence” through their independent investigations, which involved obtaining documents from GMB Mushumbi.

The defense argued that Chief Inspector Chikuni’s investigation was compromised, as she based it on “contaminated” evidence from an unnamed GMB Mushumbi employee, whom she refused to identify, even saying she’d “lose the case” to protect them.

The matter will continue on August 5.