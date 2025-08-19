Jazz Storms the Zambezi as Global Stars Hit Zimbabwe Stage

By Takudzwa Tondoya

An international line-up of jazz musicians is set to take centre stage in Zimbabwe and Zambia this September with the launch of a cross-cultural residency, The Frank Salis Experience – The Zambezi Sessions.

The initiative, led by acclaimed Swiss Hammond organist Frank Salis will unite five artists from five different countries for a two-week residency and concert tour.

The project aims to promote cultural dialogue and regional engagement through the universal language of jazz.

The ensemble features Salis (Switzerland) on Hammond keyboard, Alex Wasily (USA) on trombone, Max Covini (Italy, based in Zimbabwe) on drums, Mr Chanx (Zambia) on guitar and Zimbabwean vocalist Theresa Muteta.

As part of the programme, the collective will also host workshops at schools and cultural centres, designed to inspire young musicians and strengthen local music communities.

Performances are scheduled in Harare and Bulawayo, with a headline appearance at the Zimbabwe Jazz Festival.

Organisers say the tour underlines the project’s commitment to supporting local arts while giving audiences the chance to experience an eclectic international collaboration.

Fanny Gauthier, Director of Alliance Française said “The Zambezi Sessions is a testament to the power of collaboration. This project is more than just a musical tour; it’s an opportunity to create a shared experience, celebrate our differences and connect through the rhythms of jazz.”

The project has secured backing from a consortium of diplomatic and cultural partners, including the Embassies of France, Switzerland, the United States, and Italy.

With concerts, workshops, and community engagement, The Zambezi Sessions promises to be a vibrant celebration of music and cultural exchange across borders. Full details of performances and artist biographies will be shared on social media platforms.