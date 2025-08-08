Late War Hero’s Son Warned Over $52K Estate Scandal

By Judith Nyuke

Tinashe Pswarayi, son of the late freedom fighter and medical practitioner Dr. Edward Munatsireyi Pswarayi and his accomplice Tauya Masunda have been warned by a Harare magistrate that their bail will be revoked if they interfere with state witnesses.

Harare magistrate Tapihwa Kuhudzai stated that while there may not be enough evidence at present to link the two individuals to the offense of interfering with State witnesses, they will be held accountable if they are caught on the wrong side of the law.

The two are charged with misappropriating over $52,000 in rental income from Pswarayi’s estate.

The matter was remanded to 2 September 2025.

This case was initiated by Takunda Pswarayi, a sibling and beneficiary of the estate, who lives in the United Kingdom.

Tinashe, a trustee of the late Dr. Pswarayi’s estate, is currently unemployed. Masunda, another trustee, is the director of City Accounting and Secretarial Services. He is also a trustee for the estate’s Tondori 1 and Tondori 2 trusts.

According to the State’s allegations, Dr. Pswarayi registered his properties under two trusts in 2009. The Tondori 1 trust held the Munatsireyi Service Station and a commercial building located in Machipisa, Harare.

The Tondori 2 trust comprised two residential stands in Borrowdale Brooke, a supermarket and another residential stand in Kambuzuma, and a 51 percent shareholding in Tondori Farm Private Limited, which is situated in Beatrice.

After Dr. Pswarayi’s death on June 8, 2014, all properties remained under the two trusts, with Tinashe and Masunda as trustees. That same month, prosecutors allege that the two began collecting rental income from the estate properties, receiving US$9,835 in June alone.

However, they failed to hand over the funds to the executor or report the transactions to the Master of the High Court, as required by Section 42 of the Administration of Estates Act, Chapter 6:01.

The alleged misappropriation continued as the duo collected an additional US$42,400 in monthly rental income between August and November 2014.

Takunda Pswarayi, a beneficiary entitled to 10 percent of the rental income, reportedly received no payment during this period.

It was only in December 2014, following the appointment of Advocate Caleb Mucheche as executor dative by the Master of the High Court, that Takunda uncovered the alleged misconduct.

Prosecutors argue that the accused did not follow legal requirements for administering estates. These laws mandate that anyone possessing a deceased person’s assets must surrender them to the executor or report them to the Master of the High Court.

The total amount allegedly misappropriated is US$52,235, and none of it has been recovered.