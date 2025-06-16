Legislator Leads Skills Revolution in Mudzi with 500 Trained for a Better Future

By Anyway Yotamu

A total of 500 people in Mudzi District have graduated with certificates after completing a government-backed basic skills training programme aimed at fighting drug and substance abuse while promoting economic empowerment.

The initiative, implemented by the Tonganyika Trust in partnership with Mudzi West MP Knowledge Kaitano, offered practical courses in welding, baking, cutting and designing, detergent production, and driving.

Graduates hailed the programme as a life-changer, expressing readiness to launch small businesses and support their families.

“I have been dreaming of becoming a professional caterer. I’ve aced it. I will now become a top-notch caterer who will transform Mudzi West,” said graduate Patience Chasakara.

Another participant said: “I received training in cutting and designing. My mother already has a sewing machine. This came at the right time, and I’m ready to start sewing clothes for my community.”

The programme supports the government’s broader development strategy under Vision 2030, targeting self-sufficiency and job creation.

“We were mobilised throughout the constituency, and this training is now our foundation. Whether we further our studies or start projects, we feel empowered today,” another graduate noted.

MP Kaitano said the initiative aligns with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s mantra of “leaving no one and no place behind.”

“Mudzi was once a forgotten district, but since the Second Republic, we’re now part of national development. These skills will help our people build better lives — send children to school, feed families, and even build schools,” Kaitano said.

He emphasized that such empowerment is key to curbing youth drug abuse and reducing gender-based violence.

Guest of honour, Senator Jerry Gotora, praised Kaitano’s commitment: “In all my years in politics, I’ve never seen an MP so dedicated to his people. He’s truly bringing the President’s vision to life.”

Tonganyika Trust, led by Deputy Tourism Minister Tongai Mnangagwa, is running similar programmes countrywide. National Coordinator Kudakwashe Ushe said their mission is simple: “We want to empower Zimbabweans with practical skills that change lives.”

The event drew provincial ZANU PF leadership, local Councillors, Government officials, and community members — all united in celebrating a new chapter for Mudzi.