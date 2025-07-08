Mai Titi Issues Public Apology Amid $100K Lawsuit

Comedian and social media personality Felistas “Mai Titi” Murata has publicly apologised to businesswoman Shingirai Ziwange-Jere and her husband Farai Jere after a flood of online attacks sparked a legal battle.

In a post shared on her verified Facebook page, Mai Titi wrote.

“I would like to offer my deepest and most sincere apology to Hon. Farai Jere and his wife, Mrs. Shingi Ziwange-Jere, for the posts made on social media regarding you. I regret the hurt and distress caused and take full responsibility for my actions. It was never my intention to bring harm or disrespect. I acknowledge the damage done. Please accept this apology with genuine remorse.” Mai Titi said

The apology comes in the wake of a $100,000 lawsuit filed by Shingirai Ziwange-Jere who accuses the comedian of defamation, cyberbullying, and harassment.

Jere claims that a series of social media tirades by Mai Titi, under her “Mai T’s Diaries” brand, caused reputational harm and financial loss.

According to court filings and a police report lodged under the Cyber and Data Protection Act, Mai Titi allegedly posted inflammatory accusations against Jere.

These include claims that Jere orchestrated physical attacks, interfered with justice processes, and used her influence to shield associates from legal consequences.