Mama Money and Capitec Make It Easier to Send Money to Zimbabwe

Zimbabweans living and working in South Africa can now send money home more affordably and conveniently thanks to a newly launched partnership between Mama Money and Capitec Bank, South Africa’s largest digital retail bank.

The two financial powerhouses unveiled their cross-border remittance collaboration at a high-profile event in Harare on Tuesday marking a significant shift in how Zimbabwean families receive support from loved ones abroad.

The service allows Zimbabwean Capitec clients to send money through Mama Money’s digital platform with funds collectable via mobile money or cash pickup in cities, towns and rural communities across Zimbabwe.

The process is streamlined: users generate a Mama Money Token, which recipients use to collect funds at local payout partners.

With more than 250,000 Zimbabweans banking with Capitec in South Africa the partnership aims to fill a long-standing gap for low-cost, reliable remittance services between the two nations.

“Zimbabwe has always been at the heart of Mama Money’s journey. This partnership with Capitec makes it even easier for Zimbabwean families to stay connected and supported. Every transaction is more than just a payment; it’s an act of love and responsibility,” said Mathieu Coquillon, Co-founder of Mama Money.

The announcement coincides with Mama Money’s 10th anniversary since its first transfer to Zimbabwe, a testament to the fintech company’s longstanding relationship with the Zimbabwean diaspora.

Recognising past distrust of cross-border financial systems, particularly those linked to South African institutions, the partners have made transparency and accessibility central to the rollout.

Users are not required to have a bank account to receive money and all transaction fees are clearly displayed upfront before completion.

In response to concerns about reliability and customer service, Mama Money has integrated established mobile money operators and financial agents within Zimbabwe’s borders to ensure smooth collections and localised assistance.

This partnership adds Zimbabwe to the growing Mama Money-Capitec remittance corridor, which already spans Malawi, Zambia, Kenya, Mozambique, Uganda and Lesotho.

As digital finance becomes increasingly crucial in connecting families across borders, the Mama Money-Capitec collaboration marks a new chapter in affordable and trustworthy remittances for Zimbabweans — one token at a time.