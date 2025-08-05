Man Arrested After Deadly Dog Attack Claims Life of Boy (9)

By Anyway Yotamu

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of a man whose dogs mauled a 9 year old boy to death on July 17 at a farm in Darwendale, Mashonaland West Province.

According to police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, four dogs, believed to be boerboels, attacked and killed, Shelton Panganai on 17 July 2025 while he was playing football with other children at Bornvalley Farm.

The dogs have since been put down by authorities.

Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Shelton had been enjoying a game of soccer with friends when tragedy struck.

The dogs allegedly escaped from their owner’s property and began chasing the children, who ran in different directions. Shelton was cornered and killed near a nearby gum tree plantation.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that Shelton Panganai, aged nine, was mauled to death by four suspected Boer dogs at Bornvalley Farm, Darwendale, on 17th of July 2025, while playing soccer in the company of other children,” Nyathi said.

Police have now arrested the owner of the dogs, identified as Mark Masendeke Magede, and launched a full investigation into how the deadly attack happened.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is now conducting full-scale investigations into allegations that the dogs went out of their owner’s residence and went on to chase the children who ran in different directions. Shelton Panganai was then mauled to death at a nearby gum tree plantation. One suspect, Mark Masendeke Magede, has been arrested by the Police. The dogs have since been killed by relevant authorities under the supervision of the Zimbabwe Republic Police,” Nyathi said.

Commissioner Nyathi added that the authorities are treating the case seriously, pushing back on growing concerns online that the incident would be ignored.

He explained that social media users had expressed fears that the matter would be swept under the rug, but assured the public that justice would be served.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that the case will not be swept under the carpet as alleged on social media posts and everything will be handled in line with the country’s laws,” reads part of the statement.