Man Arrested for Aunt’s Murder as Police Probe Deaths of Woman and Two Children

By Takudzwa Tondoya

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has a 48-year-old man in connection with the brutal murder and sexual assault of his aunt while also launching a separate investigation into the disturbing deaths of a woman and her two young children.

Farai Machaka, 48, was arrested by the ZRP for allegedly raping and killing his aunt, Ruth Elizabeth Kadara (67) at her home in Chounda Village, Seke on June 5, 2025.

In a statement, ZRP national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the details of the crime.

“The body was discovered in her kitchen hearth in Chounda Village,” Nyathi said.

According to Commissioner Nyathi, preliminary police investigations revealed that Machaka allegedly stole his aunt’s mobile phone after subjecting her to a violent sexual assault.

“Machaka allegedly subjected his aunt to sexual abuse before strangling her to death,” he said.

In a separate but equally disturbing case police are also investigating the deaths of Ruth Ruvarashe Chidume (35) and her two children, Tatenda Precious Blessings Gumbo (4) and Ira Makanakaishe Gumbo (2).

“The bodies of the victims were found in the bedroom at Besa Village, Dema, on 9th June 2025,” Nyathi said.

He added that Chidume’s body was found hanging from a wooden beam, with a nylon fabric tied around her neck.

Her two children were discovered blindfolded, with plastic bags covering their heads and tied below their necks.

The ZRP has launched full-scale investigations into both tragedies.

“The circumstances surrounding both cases are under comprehensive investigations and we appeal to anyone with information regarding these heinous crimes to contact the national complaints desk,” Nyathi said.