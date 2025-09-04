Mbare Residents Benefit From Free Medical Aid and Training

Residents of Mbare Ward 4 have welcomed the rollout of free medical assistance and Basic First Aid training under the Presidential Emergency Medical Scheme, conducted in partnership with Discovery Ambulance Services (DAS).

The programme, spearheaded by DAS founder and CEO David Munowenyu in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Child Care, is designed to improve access to emergency medical care while equipping communities with vital life-saving skills.

Local residents praised the initiative, saying it has boosted their confidence in handling emergencies.

“I am very happy that we can now learn how to handle emergencies in our community,” said Mrs. Grace Chikowore, one of the participants. “This programme is a blessing. It shows that the government and DAS really care about our lives.”

Another beneficiary, Mr. Tendai Moyo, added: “The medics were very professional, and the training was easy to follow. I feel confident I can save someone’s life if an emergency occurs.”

The scheme is aligned with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030, which seeks to expand access to healthcare and ensure that no community is left behind. Residents were also urged to keep emergency contact numbers such as the toll-free 991 close at hand for immediate response when required.

Munowenyu stressed that the partnership was about more than just medical assistance. “We are committed to empowering communities with both services and knowledge that can save lives,” he said.