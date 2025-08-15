Mining Threatens Water Security Warns CWA

By Elishamai A Ziumbwa

Mining communities are facing a worsening water crisis due to weak legislation, poor coordination between government institutions and limited community empowerment, according to the Community Water Alliance (CWA).

Speaking to 263chat.com, CWA National Coordinator Hardlife Mudzingwa warned that without urgent reforms the country’s freshwater sources in mining areas risk long-term degradation.

“The majority of the problems require improvements around governance issues and the catchment management must ensure water resources are protected even as mining continues,” he said.

Mudzingwa said the government is reviewing key laws, including the Water Act, Environmental Management Act (EMA) and Mines and Minerals Act—a critical opportunity to strengthen protections.

“The legislation must be watertight to prevent pollution. Right now, it’s cheaper for companies to pollute and pay a fine than to prevent it,” he added.

He also noted that existing structures such as the National Action Committee on WASH and Provincial Water and Sanitation Committees operate within administrative boundaries while catchment areas often span multiple provinces.

“The institutional architecture needs to be revisited because there’s a lack of coordination between ministries responsible for water and mining,” Mudzingwa said.

The CWA has urged the government to ensure that local communities benefit from mining operations rather than only bearing the consequences.

“Mining must prioritise water security. These areas are our freshwater sources. If they’re depleted, it will be a national disaster, especially under climate change,” he said.

Mudzingwa highlighted the importance of grassroots action. “Community stewardship is the best approach when it comes to advancing water security, through movement-building, training, and awareness campaigns at the local level,” he said.

He called for empowering residents with legal literacy and tools to hold companies accountable, stressing that effective enforcement of reformed laws depends on informed communities.

“The clock is ticking not just for policymakers but for the communities whose health and livelihoods depend on clean, accessible water,” Mudzingwa said.