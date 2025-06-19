Ministry of Transport Warns Public Against CVR Online Scams

By Takudzwa Tondoya

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has issued a warning to the public about a surge in online scams involving fraudsters posing as officials from the Central Vehicle Registry (CVR).

In an official statement, the ministry highlighted a growing number of cases where unsuspecting citizens are being targeted through fake online platforms that claim to offer CVR services.

“The Central Vehicle Registry has noted the increasing number of fraudsters and criminals posing as CVR officials and scamming members of the public through soliciting illegal online payments for vehicle registration services and fraudulent offering to process number plates and driving licences,” the ministry said.

According to the statement, these scammers often deceive victims into making payments into personal bank accounts, falsely claiming the transactions are for CVR services.

They also mislead people into believing they can collect the services at CVR offices after making such payments.

“CVR officials and scamming members of the public through false promises of ‘collection at CVR’ after payments,” said the ministry.

The ministry clarified that the official CVR online booking platform is strictly for handling backlog driver’s licenses and does not support vehicle registration services.

“The CVR online booking platform has no payment requirement. Any payment requests via this platform are scams,” the ministry said.

It further emphasised that CVR does not solicit any direct online payments to individual accounts for its services.

All legitimate transactions must be verified solely through the ministry’s official communication channels.

The ministry also encouraged members of the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activities or unauthorized payment requests directly to CVR offices or the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

“The CVR remains committed to transparent and secure service delivery through proper official channels only,” the ministry said.