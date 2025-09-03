Mliswa Hits Back at Claims He ‘Sold Out’ Walter Mzembi

Former Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has dismissed allegations that he tricked exiled former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi into returning to Zimbabwe where he was later arrested and detained.

Mzembi, who fled the country after the 2017 ouster of Robert Mugabe is reported to have suffered deteriorating health following his detention.

Some critics have accused Mliswa of colluding with state security agencies to lure Mzembi back claims the outspoken politician has described as “shameful lies.”

“The Mzembi issue is an unfortunate exhibition of callous politicians conveniently altering facts and pseudo-journalists crafting an alternative reality. It’s a total shame to accuse me or anyone of enticing him back. This was his own idea,” Mliswa posted on social media.

Mliswa insisted that Mzembi had reached out to him seeking help in returning home after falling out with fellow exiled politician Saviour Kasukuwere.

“For more than a year and a half they had never spoken. He felt unsafe which is why he moved from South Africa to Zambia,” Mliswa claimed.

He also rejected suggestions that he worked with the country’s intelligence services.

“All this talk about me selling him out is noonday hogwash. I’m no spy and never worked for the CIO,” he said.

The former MP accused commentators such as political activist Ali Naka of fueling the allegations on social media as part of factional battles within the ruling ZANU-PF party.

He said his role was simply to connect exiled figures with authorities when they expressed a desire to return.

“I have always advocated for the return of everyone in exile. For both Mzembi and Kasukuwere in 2018, when approached I simply spoke with the powers that be and facilitated engagements. Whatever else they agreed or didn’t, I was never part of it.” Mliswa said.

The allegations have also touched on Mliswa’s personal life, with his ex-partner Susan Mutami being mentioned in connection to the controversy.

Mliswa condemned what he described as “abuse” of Susan’s name citing her health condition and urging political actors to leave her out of the dispute.