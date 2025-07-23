Mnangagwa Commissions Zimplats Smelter and Solar Project, Hails Milestone for Industrial Growth

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has officially commissioned Zimplats’ expanded 38MW smelter and the first phase of its 185MW solar energy project describing the developments as a “remarkable milestone” in the country’s pursuit of industrialisation, clean energy and economic transformation.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony at the Selous Metallurgical Complex in Ngezi, Mnangagwa praised Zimbabwe Platinum Mines (Zimplats) for its strategic investments under its US$1.8 billion Expansion Programme.

“It is with great pride and joy that I join you today for the commissioning of two important expansion projects by Zimbabwe Platinum Mines. These developments are a remarkable milestone in Zimbabwe’s quest for industrial advancement, energy self-sufficiency and environmental sustainability,” said Mnangagwa.

The newly commissioned 38MW furnace will triple Zimplats’ smelting capacity to 380,000 tonnes of concentrate annually while the 35MW solar plant costing US$37 million will supply 8% of the company’s power needs.

“This US$398 million investment will allow Zimplats to toll-refine concentrate and position itself as a regional leader in platinum processing. The project created over 1,600 jobs at its peak, contributing not only to employment but also knowledge transfer and skills development—especially for young artisans,” he said.

He lauded the solar project as a symbol of Zimbabwe’s green energy future.

“This is a clear indication that embracing green technologies is both an environmental imperative and also a smart economic decision. The subsequent phases will increase Zimplats’ solar power capacity to 185MW, enhancing energy security while reducing its carbon footprint,” he said.

President Mnangagwa highlighted the broader socio-economic impact of the investment including Zimplats’ support for 23 SMEs and its shareholding arrangements through community trusts.

“Zimplats’ ongoing empowerment programme, approved by my Government, resonates well with our strategic intent to uplift rural communities,” he said

Highlighting the significance of platinum to Zimbabwe’s economy and its role in global clean energy and pharmaceutical industries, the President said: “Platinum is a critical metal for development… with far-reaching implications for a modern, industrialised economy.”

He called for greater synergy between government, industry and communities.

“The commissioning of the 38MW smelter and the 35MW solar plant embodies the vision of an industrialised Zimbabwe powered by sustainable energy. Let us continue to build a prosperous, energy-secure, and environmentally sustainable Zimbabwe for generations to come.” Mnangagwa said