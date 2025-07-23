Mnangagwa Declares Manyame Crash a National Disaster says “We Must Tame This Bloody Traffic Jungle”

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared the tragic accident that claimed 17 lives at Manyame Bridge on the Chitungwiza Highway a national disaster calling for urgent and sweeping reforms to end what he described as a “bloody traffic jungle” on the country’s roads.

In a statement, President Mnangagwa said he learnt “with horror and disbelief” about the fatal crash involving a commuter omnibus and a haulage truck, which took place yesterday.

“The crash, which involved a truck and a commuter omnibus, painfully reminds us as a Nation of the multiple hazards which continue to stalk our roads, many of which can easily be prevented through responsible driving and effective enforcement of traffic rules,” he said.

The President expressed frustration over continued road carnage attributing the high fatality rate to both reckless driving and lax law enforcement.

“We cannot continue to lose lives in this most horrendous way due to sheer recklessness and persistent gaps in law enforcement on our roads,” he said.

In a strong policy directive, Mnangagwa called for a total overhaul of the country’s approach to traffic safety, warning that “the modest returns on measures we have relied upon, to date, to restrain bad conduct by road users… must now make way for new and more robust measures which deliver results.”

“Time has now come to raise the stakes against guilty parties: the costs of bad behaviour on our roads must simply outweigh whatever bizarre benefits that irresponsibles think they derive from reckless driving,” he said.

The President ordered that all government agencies responsible for traffic enforcement and the judiciary be aligned to a unified strategy aimed at preventing future tragedies.

“My directive is to get all Government institutions concerned with traffic enforcement, and our Courts, to be properly aligned on this one matter so this seeming endless yet avoidable bloody spiral on our roads is brought to an immediate end,” he said.

To support victims and their families, Mnangagwa said the government would cover medical costs for the injured and assist with funeral arrangements for those who perished.

“I have directed that the Manyame Traffic Accident be declared a National Disaster,” he announced.

Looking ahead to the upcoming Heroes and Defence Forces holidays, the President urged road users to exercise caution and civic responsibility.

“Together and through a shared sense of responsibility, we will tame what has now become a bloody traffic jungle on our roads and thoroughfares,” he said.