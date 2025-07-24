Mnangagwa Rallies Global Action to Save Wetlands at Ramsar COP15 in Victoria Falls

By Anyway Yotamu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has highlighted the critical importance of protecting wetlands, citing their vital role in sustaining biodiversity, climate resilience and water security.

Speaking at the official opening of the 15th Meeting of the Conference of the Contracting Parties to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands (COP15) in Victoria Falls this Thursday, President Mnangagwa urged global leaders to take bold and decisive action to safeguard these essential ecosystems.

“Wetlands are crucial habitats for about 40% of the Earth’s species and provide livelihoods for more than a billion people. To neglect wetlands would be to abandon a critical portion of our existence,” Mnangagwa said.

He highlighted the numerous benefits of wetlands, including water purification, flood control, and carbon storage, which complement efforts towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

He noted that wetlands are among the most threatened habitats on Earth, facing challenges such as habitat loss and degradation due to urbanization, agricultural expansion and climate change.

“We must change our mind-sets and start implementing multi-faceted and collaborative approaches towards protecting our wetlands,” he said.

The President added “By integrating innovative restoration techniques, strengthening policy frameworks, and conducting robust research and monitoring, we can enhance the conservation and sustainable management of wetlands.”

COP15 conference aims to foster a legacy of wetland conservation through the Victoria Falls Declaration, which advocates for resource mobilization, research and development, and increased political commitment and investment towards wetland management.

“We commit to champion resource mobilization for sustainable wetland management, rehabilitation, and collaboration. Through this approach, we must all commit to sustainable financing, fostering collaborative management, and synergized strategies to conservation,” he said

Mnangagwa also paid tribute to the outgoing COP President, the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the Convention’s Secretariat for their support and guidance.

“With unwavering political will, concrete commitments, and shared determination, we must protect, revive, and wisely use our wetlands for the benefit of both present and future generations,” he said.