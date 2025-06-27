Mt Darwin Bank ‘Robbery’ Turns Out to Be Attempted Theft

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says an earlier report on what was initially described as a bank robbery in Mt Darwin, Mashonaland Central involving a staggering USD 700,000 in cash and 2.4 kilogrammes of gold turned out to be an attempted robbery as the cash and gold have been recovered.

In a statement posted on the force’s official X (formerly Twitter) account on police authorities had confirmed the occurrence of a robbery.

“Reference is made to the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s post on its official X handle, dated 26th June 2025, regarding a reported bank robbery incident in Mt Darwin, in which USD 700,000 in cash and 2.4 kilogrammes of gold were allegedly stolen. Following further investigations, the case is now being treated as an attempted robbery, as all the cash and gold have since been recovered,” said the ZRP in an updated communication.

The force added that more details will be shared in due course as inquiries continue.