Mt Selinda High School Drives Into the Digital Age with Starlink Internet and New Bus

Mt Selinda High School in Chipinge district is breaking barriers with the launch of a new 75-seater school bus and the installation of high-speed Starlink internet a move hailed as a “historic transformation” for the community.

The double unveiling held recently, was celebrated with a colorful ceremony attended by school officials, parents, alumni, students and representatives from the United Church of Christ in Zimbabwe (UCCZ) and the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

“This is not just a bus — it’s a vehicle for dreams, for access, and for visibility. It brings our students closer to opportunities they’ve previously missed due to transport limitations,” said Mr. Phineas Mundeta, the school’s headmaster.

The new bus is expected to significantly improve student mobility giving learners the chance to participate more actively in inter-school academic, cultural and sporting events — something that was previously constrained by distance and transport shortages.

But it’s not just about mobility, in a move toward digital transformation, Mt Selinda High School has become one of the first rural institutions in the country to install Starlink, Elon Musk’s low-orbit satellite internet service.

The impact is already being felt in classrooms.

“This connection means access to global libraries, virtual science labs, coding platforms, and even international collaborations. We are witnessing the end of digital exclusion for our learners said Mr. FOS Bandama, Education Secretary for UCCZ.

The Starlink-powered internet allows students to research online, access live-streamed lessons, and engage with global educational platforms.

Teachers are also tapping into the bandwidth to pursue professional development and collaborate with peers worldwide.

Community leaders believe Mt Selinda is setting a blueprint for rural education in Zimbabwe.

“The integration of Starlink internet in schools like Mt Selinda is a strategic step in bridging Zimbabwe’s digital divide. If scaled up, it can transform learning outcomes for thousands of rural students,” said Claris Madhuku, an alumnus of the school and Director of the Platform for Youth and Community Development (PYCD).

Madhuku added that digital literacy is essential in today’s economy and praised the school for leading the way in preparing students for a tech-driven future.

“Reliable internet services are a catalyst for broader community development,” he said.

These strides align with the Government’s Vision 2030 agenda and the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education’s push for digital integration in schools.

The government has been advocating for equitable access to information and communications technology (ICT) to close the rural-urban education gap.

Guest speaker Professor Lovemore Madhuku who was among Mt Selinda’s pioneer A-Level students in 1985 commended the school’s long-standing academic culture and called on learners to match these new resources with hard work and vision.

“What I became started right here,” he said.

Headmaster Mundeta revealed that Mt Selinda High School has been named a STEM hub for the Chipinge district, thanks to consistently rising pass rates and strong performance in science subjects.

The school also received the Permanent Secretary’s Merit Award for academic excellence and discipline.

The launch event — a triple celebration of the bus, the internet upgrade, and the academic award — marks Mt Selinda’s bold entry into the modern educational landscape.

Source: VeMuganga Community Radu