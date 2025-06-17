Mukuru Ranks Among World’s Top Payment Platforms for Sixth Year, Expands Footprint Across Africa and Beyond

One of Africa’s leading next-generation financial services platforms, Mukuru has once again secured its place among the world’s most influential cross-border payment companies.

The fintech giant has been named to the prestigious 2025 FXC Intelligence Cross-Border Payments 100 list — marking its sixth consecutive appearance.

The recognition places Mukuru alongside an elite group of global fintechs shaping the rapidly evolving financial landscape.

It is a testament to the company’s enduring impact in emerging markets, where access to reliable, affordable financial services remains limited.

“Mukuru’s continued inclusion on the FXC Intelligence list is both an honour and a validation of our mission to drive financial inclusion at scale. Being recognised six years in a row highlights the value we bring to the growing cross-border payments market as a proudly African business with expertise in bridging the gap in formal and informal economies,” said Andy Jury, Group CEO of Mukuru

With over 17 million users spanning Africa, Europe, and Asia, Mukuru is expanding its reach through digital wallets and cards now available in five markets: South Africa, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Botswana, and Zambia.

These services enable customers to send, store, and spend money locally and internationally through mobile and card platforms — critical tools for inclusion in both rural and urban communities.

Mukuru has also bolstered its business offerings through MPAY (Mukuru Pay) and EPP (Enterprise Payment Platform), which cater to e-commerce merchants, employers, NGOs and governments by offering tailored solutions for payroll, aid disbursements, and bulk transactions.

In a significant regulatory milestone, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe recently granted Mukuru a Deposit-Taking Microfinance Institution (DTMFI) license.

This allows the company to offer regulated, banking-like services to underserved populations, including women, youth, and people with disabilities, in one of its core markets.

“This recognition is not just a moment of pride – it’s a signal to keep pushing boundaries. Mukuru is evolving from a remittance-led brand into a trusted financial services partner for individuals and organisations globally.” added Jury.

As global financial systems become increasingly digital, Mukuru’s role in advancing inclusive financial access remains crucial — not just for Africa, but for underserved markets around the world.