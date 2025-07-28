Music Academy Caps Over 200 Graduates as Arts Education Gains Momentum in Zim

More than 200 aspiring and professional artists including schoolteachers and headmasters graduated last Friday at the Music Consultancy Society Academy in Harare, walking away with certificates and diplomas in a wide array of artistic disciplines.

The graduates received qualifications ranging from Certificates in Choral Music, Percussion, and Adjudication, to Diplomas and Advanced Diplomas in Visual and Performance Arts, Music and Dance marking a significant moment in the development of arts education in Zimbabwe.

The 7th graduation ceremony, held at the Academy’s campus in Hatfield brought together a blend of academic excellence and musical heritage.

Among the dignitaries present were celebrated musicians Clive Mono Mukundu, Derrick Mpofu, Kireni Zulu, Calvin ‘Sekuru Gudo’ Fero famed for the hit “Weru Wanyara” and author

In an interview, the Academy’s Founding Director, Dr. Assiel Tavonga Chipadza said the graduation was not just a recognition of hard work but a rebirth of Zimbabwe’s cultural consciousness.

“Today we are witnessing the rise of an arts-literate society. These graduates are not only performers but also custodians of our national identity. It is our duty to institutionalise creativity so it thrives across schools and communities,” said Dr. Chipadza.

The Music Consultancy Society Academy which has been steadily gaining recognition since its formation has become a hub for formally training teachers, artists and cultural enthusiasts many of whom were previously self-taught.

Renowned author Aaron Chiwunduramoyo, who was part of the special guests, praised the Academy for transforming raw passion into professional skill.

“The arts have long been viewed as side gigs but today we see headmasters and educators taking up the challenge of becoming trained practitioners. This is how a nation builds its soul,” said Chiwunduramoyo

Veteran guitarist and producer Mukundu, who also addressed the gathering, commended the academy for filling a critical gap in the country’s arts education system.

“Today’s graduates are standing on a foundation of structure and mentorship. This is how we build sustainable careers in music and performance,” said Mukundu

Graduating students were visibly elated, many shared stories of personal transformation, highlighting how the academy had brought new meaning to their lives and careers.