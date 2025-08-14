Mutare Coach Kicks Off Grassroots League, Seeks Boost for Rising Stars

By Takudzwa Madondo

Renowned Mutare football coach Timothy “Sicho” Masachi has launched a grassroots competition, the Sicho Masachi Football League in a bid to groom the next generation of football talent.

The league which kicked off this year features 10 teams and serves as a development platform for Masachi’s club La Sakubva FC and its academy.

Masachi, a well-known figure in Mutare’s football circles with more than a decade of experience says his vision is to produce players capable of competing in elite leagues and breaking into the Premier Soccer League.

However, the project is hampered by financial constraints.

“As La Sakubva FC stands, we don’t have the financial muscle to fully develop our players and academy. If we had sponsorship or people who could chip in, we would be miles ahead of where we are now,” Masachi said

The veteran coach boasts a strong track record, having nurtured top talents such as former Warriors captain Willard Katsande, Onisimo Bhasera and Washington Arubi.

He believes that with adequate funding his current crop of players could achieve similar success.

Masachi is now appealing to well-wishers, corporate sponsors and the local community to help realise the league’s full potential and turn promising young players into the country’s future football stars.