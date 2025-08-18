Mutasa Gospel Artist Forget Chikwinya Set for Debut Album Release

By Takudzwa Madondo

Months of anticipation are about to pay off for Mutasa-born gospel musician Forget Chikwinya, who is preparing to launch his debut album Mwana wemanyika next month.

The eight-track project includes songs such as Tsviyotsviyo, Marambakutongwa and Kufadza Mose—the latter already enjoying significant airplay on local radio stations.

Produced under Makiwa Productions in Mutare, the album marks Chikwinya’s formal entry into the country’s gospel music scene.

“I have dedicated years to crafting this album, and now is the time to showcase my talent and make my mark in the music industry,” Chikwinya told this publication.

Drawing inspiration from sungura legend Leonard Karikoga Zhakata, Chikwinya revealed that he hopes to collaborate with his idol in the future.

One of the standout tracks, Marambakutongwa carries a strong social message aimed at young people, urging them to stay away from drugs and focus on building positive futures.