Mystery Flu Wave Not COVID, Says Local Doctor -But Urges Caution and Prevention

A local medical expert says the current wave of a painful and persistent flu-like illness in not COVID and called for calm while urging people to continue with preventative measures.

In an interview with a local publication medical doctor Misheck Ruwende spoke about growing public concern over what many fears could be a resurgence of COVID-19.

However, he reassured the public that based on current information, there is no indication that the illness is linked to the coronavirus.

“I don’t have any information from the Ministry of Health or any other ministries or related ministries around the region saying otherwise, for example, saying that it’s COVID. I know the flu is very painful and it’s, you know, usually flu usually goes for about a week, but this one is going up to even for two weeks. But what we know so far is that it’s just flu, nothing much,” said Dr. Ruwende

He suggested that the current strain might be more severe than usual, describing it as “just a flu that’s more painful and looks like it’s COVID that made it the normal flu and then it gave us this flu, but really, it’s just flu.”

Dr. Ruwende also weighed in on the debate surrounding flu vaccination, which has gained renewed attention during this latest outbreak.

“Vaccine hasn’t been that common in this side of the world, the southern African part, including Zimbabwe, but really in other developed countries, the Western countries, Europe and so forth, they have always been using this vaccine. So, there’s nothing wrong with the vaccines. I know the hype, yes, but I encourage people to, they can have it,” he said

While praising the flu vaccine’s effectiveness, he stressed that it must be combined with hygiene practices learned during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People still need to practice the general preventative measures… social distancing, always washing hands after sneezing, after shaking hands… coughing on your elbow, not on open palms.”

He urged those infected to self-isolate and protect vulnerable groups: “People with asthma, HIV, diabetes, or hypertension should stay away from flu carriers,” he said. “Once one develops flu, what’s important is rehydration.”