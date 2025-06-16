Mzembi Remains Behind Bars as Court Defers Warrant Inquiry

By Judith Nyuke

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi will remain in remand prison for another day after a Harare magistrate deferred proceedings in his case to tomorrow.

This follows submissions by Mzembi’s lawyer, Killian Mandiki, who presented written submissions for his client’s failure to attend his 2018 trial.

Mandiki argued that Mzembi had not absconded but had been receiving medical treatment in South Africa at the time.

The State, led by prosecutor Tendai Shonhai, requested additional time to file a formal response, indicating they would submit it to the Clerk of Court before the end of the day.

Mzembi was arrested on Friday and brought to court on Saturday, where prosecutors revealed that he had three outstanding arrest warrants.

During his initial court appearance, Mandiki also tendered medical documentation to support his claim that Mzembi’s absence was due to health-related reasons and not a deliberate default.

However, Magistrate Donald Ndirowei postponed the default inquiry citing insufficient time to entertain submissions on the matter.