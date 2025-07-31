NAZ Champions Lifelong Support Systems for Mothers and Children

As the world marks World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) from August 1–7, 2025, Nutrition Action Zimbabwe (NAZ) is intensifying its efforts to promote sustainable, community-led support systems that empower mothers and protect the health of future generations.

This year’s global theme, “Prioritise Breastfeeding, Create Sustainable Support Systems,” reinforces the need for long-term interventions that anchor breastfeeding as a norm and priority in families, health systems and national policies.

“We believe that promoting breastfeeding is vital in building robust, sustainable support systems that stand the test of time,” said Tapiwa Magaisa, Executive Director of NAZ.

“Since 2014, our work has focused on empowering communities, strengthening health systems, and advocating for policies that create an enabling environment for every mother to make informed choices and receive the support she needs for successful breastfeeding. This World Breastfeeding Week, we renew our call for collective action to invest in sustainable solutions that will benefit generations to come.”

Breastfeeding remains one of the most effective ways to ensure infant survival and lifelong health. It provides ideal nutrition, strengthens immunity and fosters cognitive development.

Yet, cultural norms, limited support networks, and rigid workplace structures continue to pose barriers for many women.

NAZ has been instrumental in addressing these challenges.

Through projects in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Child Care, UNICEF, CARE Zimbabwe, and Action Contre La Faim, NAZ has rolled out programs in districts including Beitbridge, Buhera, Chipinge, Gokwe North, Mangwe and Tsholotsho, among others.

These initiatives train local women as peer counselors, equip village health workers with lactation knowledge, and deliver outreach services to support thousands of mothers.

“Sustainable support systems are not just about immediate assistance; they are about embedding breastfeeding as a norm within families, communities, and national health agendas. When mothers receive consistent, informed support… the positive impact on child health, nutrition, and even economic development is profound and lasting,” said Chisichawo Mutendadzamera, NAZ’s nutrition manager.

For many women, the impact is already life-changing.



“I am grateful for the knowledge I received during our care group gathering under the ECHO project. Now I know the great benefits of exclusively breastfeeding for the first 6 months, then introducing complementary feeding up to two years,” said Lunyawo Colleta from Ndure Village, Gokwe North.

“When I first had my baby, who is now 18 months old, I was told to give him porridge when he was just a few weeks old… thankfully the project came. A VHW from our village taught us how breast milk is enough for a baby for the first six months, and how it protects the baby from illnesses, helps them grow strong and clever.”

NAZ is urging all sectors from governments and health institutions to workplaces and families to unite in protecting and promoting breastfeeding.

Investing in these systems, the organization says means investing in a healthier more resilient Zimbabwe.