Nees Names Warriors Squad for World Cup Qualifiers

Warriors coach Michael Nees has announced a 24-man provisional squad for next month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda blending European-based stars with local talent.

The squad sees the return of experienced names such as Marshall Munetsi of Wolves, Marvelous Nakamba of Luton Town, and US-based defender Teenage Hadebe of FC Cincinnati.

Former captain Knowledge Musona who recently joined local side Scottland FC is also included and is expected to play a crucial leadership role.

Among the defenders, Plymouth Argyle’s Brendan Galloway, Udinese’s Jordan Zemura and FC Copenhagen’s Munashe Garananga add depth to the backline.

The goalkeeping department will be led by the experienced Washington Arubi of Marumo Gallants, supported by Elvis Chipezeze of Magesi and Martin Mapisa (MWOS).

Nees has also handed opportunities to promising youngsters midfielder Tawanda Chirewa and Sheffield Wednesday’s Sean Fusire, alongside Finland-based Prosper Padera.

The inclusion of rising talents like Tawanda Maswanhise of Motherwell and Bill Antonio of Belgium’s KV Mechelen in attack highlights Nees’ attempt to build for the future.

The Warriors’ frontline will be spearheaded by Greece-based striker Tino Kadewere, with support from Terrence Dzvukamanja and Walter Musona.

Zimbabwe currently sit at the bottom of the table in their qualifying group after a mixed start and the fixtures against Rwanda and Benin could prove decisive in keeping their slim World Cup hopes alive.

Full provisional squad:



Goalkeepers: Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Elvis Chipezeze (Magesi), Martin Mapisa (MWOS)



Defenders:Gerald Takwara (Al Minaa), Munashe Garananga (FC Copenhagen), Teenage Hadebe (FC Cincinnati), Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Godknows Murwira (Scotland FC), Emanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Jordan Zemura (Udinese), Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns)



Midfielders: Marshall Munetsi (Wolves), Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town), Jonah Fabisch (FC Erzgebirg Aue), Sean Fusire (Sheffield Wednesday), Prosper Padera (SJK, Finland), Tawanda Chirewa (Wolves), Knowledge Musona (Scotland FC)



Forwards: Terrence Dzvukamanja (Scotland FC), Bill Antonio (KV Mechelen), Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell), Walter Musona (Scotland FC), Tino Kadewere (Aris Saloniki), Thando Ngwenya (Amazulu).