NetOne Launches Aggressive Advertising Campaign to Attract Customers

Telecommunications giant NetOne has embarked on an extensive advertising blitz, flooding the market with promotional messages to encourage customers to switch to its network.

The campaign, which features bold slogans like “Achieve More With NetOne” and “Connect More With NetOne,” highlights the company’s focus on affordability and convenience.

The advertisements, appearing across multiple platforms, emphasize the benefits of joining NetOne, including competitive pricing and reliable services.

Taglines such as “Switch to NetOne today and enjoy a world of convenience and affordability” are prominently displayed, targeting both individual and business users.

NetOne’s marketing strategy also leverages digital and traditional media, with calls to action directing potential customers to visit their website or contact their call center for more information.

The repeated use of social media handles like @NetOneFreeCare and @NetOneCallup suggests a strong push to engage users online.

Industry analysts speculate that this aggressive campaign is part of NetOne’s broader effort to reclaim market share in Zimbabwe’s competitive telecom sector.

With rivals like Econet and Telecel also vying for dominance, NetOne’s advertising spree signals its determination to position itself as the network of choice for cost-conscious consumers.

Industry analysts suggest that NetOne’s marketing surge is a direct response to its declining market position.

“NetOne is clearly trying to reposition itself as a customer-friendly alternative,” said Tendai Moyo, a telecoms analyst at Insight Research Zimbabwe.

“Their focus on affordability and convenience targets budget-conscious users, but execution will be key. They must back these ads with consistent network quality and customer service.” Farai Chikore, an economist with FinMark Trust, noted that the campaign reflects broader industry trends.

“Telecom companies are fighting for every dollar in this economy. NetOne’s push is smart, but it’s entering a space where Econet already dominates with loyalty programs and superior data offerings. Price alone won’t win this battle.

“Advertising can attract customers, but retention depends on service delivery,” warned Linda Ndlovu, a tech analyst at Digitronix

“If network speeds drop or customer support falters, this campaign could backfire.”

Tinashe Mupesa, a digital marketing strategist, praised the move: “NetOne is finally leveraging platforms where younger, tech-savvy users are active. If they sustain this engagement, it could pay off in the long run.”