New NSSA Board Unveiled Amid Calls for Reform, Transparency and Strong Governance

By Takudzwa Tondoya

Public Service, Labor and Social Welfare Minister, Edgar Moyo unveiled the newly appointed National Social Security Authority (NSSA) board urging it to clean up the troubled institution and restore public trust through sound governance, strategic investments and accountability.

Speaking at the official announcement in Harare, Minister Moyo said the new board drawn from the tripartite partners representing government, labor and business will take over oversight of pension and workers’ compensation funds under NSSA’s dual mandate.

“NSSA is responsible for two broad mandates, pensions and other benefits schemes which they call POPs and Accident Prevention and Workers’ Compensation. POPs is a compulsory scheme which covers workers in the private sector and government,” Moyo said.

He highlighted the need for the authority to prioritise the dignity and financial security of pensioners.

“Pensioners should be paid reasonable and meaningful pensions, considering that pensioners would have worked and sweated for years hoping for a better,” he said.

Moyo added that NSSA’s financial sustainability relies not only on payroll contributions but also on robust investment strategies.

“The authority does not only depend on collections from employers and employees as source of funds for its operations, but it is also expected to do investments with meaningful future returns,” he said.

The minister challenged the incoming board to break with the past and address legacy issues that have plagued the authority including allegations of corruption and mismanagement.

“NSSA in the past faced challenges that include misplaced investments, poor decision-making, and corruption. I challenge the new board to make continuous improvements if the authority is to reap better returns on money invested,” he said.

He also underscored the importance of corporate governance and clarity of roles between the ministry and the board in line with the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act.

“The issues of frequency of board meetings, conditions of service for board members are clearly stipulated by the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act and we need to adhere to those provisions. In this regard, we promise to organize a corporate governance workshop to the newly appointed board to ensure seamless appreciation in that regard,” Moyo said.

Turning to the recently approved Occupational Safety and Health Bill, Moyo said it would broaden coverage across the public and private sectors, adding urgency to the board’s legislative and structural responsibilities.

“The new general manager should brief the board on measures to be implemented on the new structure before implementation, challenge the board to finalize legacy legal matters,” he said.

The new NSSA board will be chaired by Christopher Dube. Other members include Mr. W. Mbandawana, Mrs. F. Matorera, Mrs. Josephine Takundwa, Mr. Innocent Chinyama, Mr. Gilbert Dagabarasha, Mrs. Florence Daruenga, Mr. David Datsunga, and Mrs. Ruth Sibanda.

The reconstitution of the board comes at a critical juncture for NSSA, following years of scrutiny and public outcry over alleged financial irregularities and failure to meet the needs of pensioners.