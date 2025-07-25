New PSL Boss Mupfurutsa Urged to Fast-Track Stadium Project and Build on Jere’s Legacy

By Takudzwa Tondoya

The outgoing Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairperson Farai Jere has congratulated his successor Isaiah Mupfurutsa urging him to tackle key priorities and accelerate the league’s strategic plans.

Mupfurutsa was elected PSL chairperson on Friday following a vote by member clubs.

His appointment comes at a crucial time with several infrastructure and governance issues facing the domestic football body.

Speaking to a local radio station shortly after the election, Jere called on Mupfurutsa to focus on the league’s long-term vision chief among them relocating the PSL’s offices to a newly acquired site in Borrowdale.

“We work through resolutions and committees, and I hope you’ll continue that tradition. My challenge to the incoming chairman is to ensure that we move to Borrowdale in the shortest possible time,” said Jere.

He praised Mupfurutsa’s past role as head of the PSL Finance Committee particularly for his instrumental role in securing land for future development.

“He was very passionate about the issue of safety and justice. He spearheaded the land acquisition process and even paid for it. You could have gone ahead and developed the code if you hadn’t taken responsibility for that,” said Jere.

In response, Mupfurutsa thanked Jere for his leadership and vowed to carry the project forward with urgency.

“A lot was achieved by the previous chairman, and we are grateful. But now we must move from open land to actual construction. We need to develop the site before we can move,” Mupfurutsa said.

His election is seen as a continuation of the PSL’s push toward modernisation with stakeholders hoping his financial background will help unlock stalled development projects.