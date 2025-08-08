New School Brings Hope to Chikanga Residents

By Takudzwa Madondo

Mutare- Residents of Chikanga in Mutare have welcomed the opening of Chikanga Primary School Phase 2 describing it as a milestone in the city’s efforts to improve access to education.

The new school was officially commissioned today in the high-density suburb marking a key step in Mutare City Council’s plan to expand municipal education facilities.

“I’m happy with what the local authority is doing, particularly in improving education in Mutare. We believe more schools will be constructed,” said Allen Muradzikwa, a local resident.

Ward Councillor Sekai Catherine Mukodza echoed similar sentiments saying the new school would bring major relief to parents whose children had been travelling long distances to attend classes at the overcrowded Murahwa Primary School.

“This commissioning is commendable. It will decongest enrolment at nearby schools and make it easier for our children to access learning closer to home,” she said.

Manicaland Provincial Education Director Richard Gabaza who attended the ceremony, expressed optimism about the broader impact of the development.

“I’m excited about what we’ve seen today. This school is expected to alleviate congestion and enhance access to quality education for children in this area. It demonstrates the city’s commitment to development,” he said.

Alongside the school’s commissioning, the city also unveiled newly acquired council equipment, including a fire ladder and refuse trucks, aimed at strengthening service delivery.

City of Mutare Town Clerk Blessing Chafesuka confirmed that more schools are in the pipeline, including one planned for the Beira Corridor area.

“Children in the Beira Corridor have faced serious challenges accessing education. We are planning to address that by constructing another school there soon,” he said.

The development has been praised as a step in addressing educational inequalities and improving infrastructure in one of Mutare’s fastest-growing suburbs.