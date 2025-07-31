“No Vision 2030 Without Trust”- Minister Ziyambi

By Shalom Shawurwa

Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi has called for a nationwide commitment to integrity and accountability urging collective action across all sectors of society to bolster Zimbabwe’s governance systems.

Speaking at the Integrity and Accountability Summit held in Harare, in a speech read on his behalf by his deputy Nobert Mazungunye, Ziyambi said the fight against corruption and the quest for good governance cannot be left to government alone but requires active cooperation across the public and private sectors, civil society, labour, the media, development partners and ordinary citizens to join hands.

The Summit, hosted by Transparency International Zimbabwe (TIZ) under the theme “Strengthening Systems of Integrity for Accountable Governance in Zimbabwe: A Call to Collective Action,” brought together representatives from oversight bodies, Parliament, the diplomatic officials, development partners and civil society to discuss on the issue of corruption and promoting transparency.

The Minister said that integrity, transparency, and accountability are foundational to Zimbabwe’s development ambitions.

He warned that Vision 2030 the national blueprint to become an upper-middle-income economy cannot be achieved without public trust in institutions.

He cited ongoing government efforts, including the establishment of integrity committees, the rollout of integrity pledges across public institutions, and legislative initiatives such as the Whistleblower Protection Bill, the Witness Protection Bill, and amendments to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) Act.

“These are not just compliance tools, but cultural interventions aimed at embedding integrity at every level of leadership,” he said.

Executive Director of TIZ Tafadzwa Chikumbu highlighted on the importance of addressing corruption, its impact on democracy, human rights, and social inequalities.

“The need for a collective approach, involving various stakeholders, to tackle corruption can promote transparency,” he said.

International partners from the Swedish Embassy David Diaby, Chargé d’affaires also expressed their commitment to supporting Zimbabwe’s anti-corruption efforts.

“Sweden has prioritised anti-corruption as a clear objective in our development cooperation strategies as we advocate for enhanced democratic engagement, which necessitates robust and autonomous judicial systems, political entities, and independent media,” he said.