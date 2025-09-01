NRZ Rolls Out Luxury Train for Tourism Expo

By Elishamai A Ziumbwa

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has launched a luxury passenger train service between Harare and Mutare to coincide with the 18th edition of the Sanganai/Hlanganani/Kumbanayi World Tourism Expo.

The service developed in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry and the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) aims to boost domestic tourism under the theme “Devolving Sustainable Tourism Development—Our Future.”

NRZ said the refurbished train will carry up to 243 passengers and run on a limited schedule from 5 to 12 September.

Departures from Harare are set for 5, 7 and 9 September with return trips from Mutare on 6 and 8 September.

An overnight service from Mutare to Harare is planned for 12 September.

“There will be no trains on 10 and 11 September, as those dates are reserved for excursions around Mutare,” NRZ said adding that passengers can expect onboard entertainment and refreshments.

The carriages currently being refurbished at NRZ’s Bulawayo workshops will operate on a fully rehabilitated rail line.

Officials say the journey will combine modern comfort with sweeping views of the country’s landscapes.

Tickets are priced at $60 one way, which NRZ described as an affordable alternative for tourists and the public.

The Sanganai/Hlanganani/Kumbanayi Expo is Zimbabwe’s flagship tourism showcase attracting exhibitors and buyers from around the world.

NRZ said the service demonstrates its commitment to reviving rail infrastructure and positioning it at the heart of sustainable tourism development.