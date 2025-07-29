Open Hearts, Open Hands as Private Sector Steps Up in Lifesaving Child Heart Surgeries

Ten Zimbabwean children born with life-threatening heart defects have received a new lease on life, thanks to a successful week-long paediatric cardiac surgery mission the second of its kind supported once again by leading healthcare provider, Cimas Health Group.

The Egypt–Zimbabwe Paediatric Cardiac Surgery Mission (Open Heart Camp 2), held at Harare’s Parirenyatwa Hospital brought together a team of Egyptian cardiac specialists and local medical professionals to perform open-heart surgery on children aged between six months and 10 years.

The children had congenital heart defects, structural problems with the heart present from birth a condition that affects an estimated 4,500 newborns annually in Zimbabwe.

Backed by both public institutions and private health players, the mission is being hailed as a model for effective public–private partnership in the country’s health sector.

“Having supported the first Open Heart Surgical Camp in November last year and seeing its impact on paediatric cardiac care in Zimbabwe, we decided to be part of this year’s camp again. This aligns with our purpose to inspire healthier communities,” said Cimas Health Group CEO, Vuli Ndlovu.

He said Cimas’s involvement was not just a philanthropic gesture but a statement of shared responsibility in national development.

“This Open-Heart Camp plays a key role in empowering our surgeons in the area of paediatric cardiac care, which remains underdeveloped not only in Zimbabwe, but across the region.

“Despite economic headwinds, our determination remains unshaken. At Cimas Health Group, we are not driven solely by profit. Our guiding force is the profound responsibility of saving lives,” he said.

The surgery mission was made possible through a wide network of partners including the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe (NOIC), the Embassy of Egypt, Gift of Life International Foundation (USA), the Rotary Club of Harare Central and The Avenues Clinic.

Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr. Sleiman Kwidini, praised the joint effort and especially commended private sponsors for rising to the occasion.

“To our committed local sponsors, NOIC, The Avenues Clinic, and Cimas, your contribution defines true corporate citizenship. You are investing not only in healthcare, but also in hope, in futures, and in the vision of a stronger Zimbabwe,” said Dr. Kwidini.

He highlighted how such partnerships express President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030, which prioritises world-class healthcare as a pillar for transforming Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income society.

Dr. Kwidini also lauded the dedication of health personnel involved in the mission.

“Our surgeons, anesthetists, nurses, perfusionists, technicians, and support staff are heroes. This camp would not be possible without their tireless work, passion, and professionalism,” he said.

The Avenues Clinic, another key sponsor, reaffirmed its commitment to collaborative health interventions.

“As a private healthcare institution, The Avenues Clinic is honoured to once again contribute to the Egypt–Zimbabwe Paediatric Cardiac Surgery Mission, a truly life-changing initiative,” said General Manager Mrs. Sibusisiwe Ndhlovu.

“At The Avenues Clinic we strongly believe in partnerships that put people first. Our support in this mission reflects our broader commitment to play our part in enabling access to specialised care for the most vulnerable members of our society,” she added.