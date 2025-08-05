Outcry as Govt Bans Second-Hand Clothes and Night Trading

By Takudzwa Tondoya

A storm is brewing after the government moved to ban the sale of second-hand clothing and clamp down on street vending a decision that has sparked backlash from residents and legal experts.

The Ministry of Local Government, led by Minister Daniel Garwe, recently announced the ban on importing and selling second-hand clothes, alongside a sweeping crackdown on night and street vending in Harare.

The move, according to authorities aims to restore order in the capital’s bustling streets.

But the Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) has described the decision as unilateral, undemocratic and harmful to the city’s already struggling informal traders.

“This intervention by the Ministry of Local Government is a clear reflection of the failure to implement devolution within the local authority. The decision was made from an autocratic position,” CHRA said in a statement

The association warned that many livelihoods are now hanging in the balance, given the dominance of the informal sector in the country’s fragile economy.

“We are worried about the continued attack on livelihoods. The Zimbabwean economy is highly informal, and most residents fully depend on vending to survive,” CHRA added

With limited formal employment opportunities, informal trade — including second-hand clothing and night vending — has long been a lifeline for thousands across Harare. CHRA argues that the government has done little to create viable alternatives.

“The ban is a serious area of concern and must not be underplayed. It requires thorough investigation, including addressing the root causes driving people into informal business and analysing its impact on livelihoods,” the group stated.

They also called for the City of Harare to conduct operations in line with Section 264 of the Constitution, which mandates devolution and community involvement in governance decisions.

“The informal sector has, for years, complemented the formal economy. We’ve even seen the emergence of formal businesses that now operate 24/7 in the CBD,” CHRA said.

Lawyer, and law lecturer Advocate Fadzayi Mahere also weighed in, declaring the ban unconstitutional and legally baseless.

“Dear Honourable Ministers, as a matter of law, you have no power to ban trade or any other activity by press statement. Section 68 of the Constitution requires all actions by Government to carry the force of law. Unless there is a valid enactment underlying your ban, it is invalid and of no force or effect. This is a constitutional democracy, not an unwieldy jungle. Let’s adhere to the rule of law,” Mahere posted on X (formerly Twitter).