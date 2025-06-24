Over 1000 Arrested, 39 Drug Dens Dismantled in Major Govt Offensive

A government-initiated operation against drug and substance abuse has seen over 1,400 suspects arrested and dozens of illicit drug bases dismantled.

Addressing journalists during a post cabinet press briefing in Harare, Information Minister Jenfan Muswere said the comprehensive efforts were made between March 12 and June 2, 2025.

“Cabinet is encouraged by the significant strides made under the supply reduction pillar. A total of 1,445 suspects were arrested, and 206 raids were carried out across the country. Importantly, 39 drug bases were shut down during this period, and 41 drug kingpins were named and shamed,” said Muswere.

In a strategic move to bolster surveillance at porous border posts, Muswere said the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works handed over five drones to the Criminal Investigations Department aimed at improving intelligence gathering and interdiction of drug traffickers.

Custodial sentences handed down during this period ranged from one year to 15 years for convicted individuals, reflecting a tough stance by the judiciary on narcotics-related offences.

As part of the crackdown the Liquor Licensing Board conducted inspections nationwide.

“The Liquor Licensing Board inspected 461 premises, 429 of which were licensed. The 32 premises that were found to be unlicensed were each fined US$40. Government is fully aware that empowerment programmes play a pivotal role in transforming young citizens to be productive and avoid the trap of drug and substance abuse,” said Muswere

Beyond law enforcement, the Zimbabwean government has turned to youth empowerment as a preventive tool.

According to Muswere, the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training reached 212,426 youths through various awareness and capacity-building campaigns.

“Youth empowerment is central to our national response. We are transforming the youth from potential drug users into productive entrepreneurs and community leaders.” Muswere said

Over 17,000 young people benefited from targeted programmes including the Mbire Goat Project, fish farming, and financial literacy training supported by Empower Bank and the Tonganyika Trust.