Over 150 Arts Graduates to Take Centre Stage at MCS Graduation Ceremony

The Music Consultancy Society (MCS) is set to host its seventh graduation ceremony on 25 July 2025 at its Hatfield campus in Harare.

The event will see more than 150 students graduating in various arts education programmes including certificates in Choral Percussion and Adjudication, diplomas in Visual and Performance Arts and advanced diplomas in Music and Dance.

MCS, a hub for nurturing artistic talent and preserving Zimbabwean cultural heritage offers a wide range of services including choir training, traditional dance, music theory, song composition and percussion instruction.

The society also manufactures and repairs musical instruments and provides online music lessons.

“These graduates are going to be Visual and Performing Arts (VPA) specialists in schools across the country. This is a celebration of talent, hard work and the role of arts education in nation-building,” said Dr. Tavonga Assiel Chipadza, the founder and director of MCS.

The event promises a star-studded lineup, with renowned gospel musician Munyaradzi Munodawafa scheduled to perform.

Legendary music producer and guitarist Mono Mukundu will deliver a keynote motivational address while celebrated poet Mambo Guramatunhu is also expected to perform bringing a fusion of spoken word and rhythm to the occasion.

The ceremony is not only a graduation but a showcase of Zimbabwe’s rich musical and cultural landscape as MCS continues to play a critical role in formalising and professionalising the arts sector.

Parents, educators, arts professionals and members of the public are expected to attend the event which comes at a time when the demand for qualified VPA teachers is rising following curriculum changes in the country’s education sector.