Over 60 Starlink-equipped Vehicles Launched As Tap And Go Transforms Urban Transport

New kid on Zimbabwe’s transport block, Tap and Go officially rolled out its ride-hailing service with a high-profile launch featuring more than 60 Starlink-equipped vehicles. The launch took place with a grand motorcade through the newly completed Trababalas Interchange, drawing attention from motorists and city dwellers alike.

Led by Prevail Chairman Dr. Paul Tungwarara, Tap and Go is positioning itself as a leader in Zimbabwe’s evolving transport sector. With ultra-fast connectivity enabled by Starlink and a digital-first approach, the company aims to deliver swift, secure, and reliable rides to commuters who have long suffered under an unreliable public transport system.

“This is not just the launch of a fleet; it’s the beginning of a new era in how Zimbabwe moves,” Dr. Tungwarara said during the launch event. “We are embracing smart technology to provide world-class service for every Zimbabwean.”

The service offers real-time tracking, a cashless payment system, and an intuitive mobile app—features designed to eliminate long wait times and unpredictable commutes. Early adopters have already reported a significant improvement in convenience and overall user experience, positioning Tap and Go ahead of traditional competitors like In-Drive.

With more than 60 vehicles connected through Starlink’s satellite internet, Tap and Go ensures uninterrupted service and fast communication between drivers and passengers, even in network-challenged zones. This marks a significant leap for Zimbabwe’s digital infrastructure in transport.

Beyond urban convenience, Tap and Go also promises to be an economic driver. Hundreds of jobs have been created for local drivers, and the platform is drawing investment into the country’s tech and mobility sectors. It aligns with Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 agenda, promoting smart urban development and inclusive economic growth.

Tap and Go’s entry into the market also speaks to a broader shift toward eco-conscious urban planning. By offering a reliable alternative to private car use, the platform contributes to reduced traffic congestion and lower emissions—key priorities for sustainable city living.

For a country hungry for efficient solutions to urban transport woes, Tap and Go’s high-tech, Starlink-backed approach offers more than just rides—it delivers progress, convenience, and a vision for the future.

With the streets of Harare now echoing the hum of sleek new vehicles guided by satellite precision, one thing is clear: the future of mobility in Zimbabwe has officially begun.