Pair Jailed After Selling Same Stand Twice in US$13,500 Scam



By Elishamai A Ziumbwa

Two Bulawayo residents have been convicted of fraud after duping a homebuyer out of US$13,500 by illegally reselling a residential stand that had already been sold.

Henessy Dube (46) and Flora Moyo (45) were found guilty by the Bulawayo Regional Magistrates’ Court for orchestrating the scam, which took place at a local law firm.

The duo misrepresented that a residential stand in Highmount, Bulawayo was available for purchase, despite the fact that it had been legally sold in 2022 to a different buyer for US$17,000.

Using forged documents and false claims, Dube and Moyo convinced the unsuspecting buyer to make the payment.

A fake agreement of sale was drawn up, receipts were issued, and the transaction appeared legitimate — until the buyer attempted to take ownership of the property and uncovered the fraud.

The victim promptly reported the matter to the police, leading to the arrest and prosecution of the two.

Dube was sentenced to seven years in prison, with one year suspended for good behaviour and an additional two years suspended on condition of restitution — leaving him with an effective four-year sentence.

Moyo received a similar seven-year sentence, with four years suspended for good behaviour, meaning she will serve three years behind bars.

The case has reignited concerns over property fraud in the country where real estate scams have become increasingly sophisticated.

Authorities have urged members of the public to exercise extreme caution when purchasing property, including verifying ownership details with the Deeds Registry or local municipal offices before committing to any payment.