Parirenyatwa Hospital Nears Completion of Major Refurbishment

Zimbabwe’s largest referral hospital, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, is in the final stages of a massive facelift under the Presidential Hospital Refurbishment Programme, with government officials pledging to restore it to world-class standards.

The renovations, led by Prevail International Group, have transformed aging infrastructure and introduced modern medical facilities aimed at improving both patient care and staff welfare.

Among the key upgrades are the installation of a 100 kW solar power unit with battery storage, eight solar-powered boreholes for water reliability, and the modernization of clinical and residential facilities.

Health Minister Dr. Douglas Mombeshora said the government was committed to ensuring Parirenyatwa operates at the level of leading international hospitals.

“Parirenyatwa is the heartbeat of Zimbabwe’s healthcare system. These renovations will not only improve service delivery but also help retain our skilled healthcare professionals who are vital to the country’s future,” he said.

The Adlum Hostel, which houses student nurses, has been fully rehabilitated with new plumbing, electrical systems, tiling, and finishes. The hospital has also introduced a 21-bed renal dialysis unit and a dedicated paediatric operating theatre, upgrades expected to ease the burden on existing facilities.

Prevail International Group Chief Executive [Insert Name] described the project as a milestone in public-private cooperation.

“Our mandate was to deliver a facility that meets global standards, both in infrastructure and equipment. We are proud to be playing a role in reshaping healthcare delivery in Zimbabwe,” he said.

In addition, the hospital is installing modern CT scanners, digital X-ray machines, and other advanced diagnostic tools, part of a broader push to improve treatment outcomes and reduce reliance on external referrals.

Officials say the renovations have been carefully planned in phases to minimize disruption to ongoing hospital services. The project is expected to be completed and officially handed over by September 1.

Parirenyatwa’s transformation is being hailed as a significant step in rebuilding the country’s public health infrastructure. Manicaland-based nurse trainee Tendai Chikomo, who resides at Adlum Hostel, expressed her relief at the changes.

“For years, the hostels were in a terrible state. Now we finally have decent living conditions, and that motivates us as students. It feels like we are valued again,” she said.

The hospital’s facelift, analysts note, could set the tone for future rehabilitation of other public facilities across Zimbabwe.