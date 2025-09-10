Police Clamp Down on Dangerous Weapons

By Shalom Shawurwa

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested more than 2,100 people in a sweeping operation against illegal firearms, misuse of toy guns and possession of dangerous weapons.

The campaign, code-named “No to Illegal Firearms, Misuse of Toy Guns and Dangerous Weapons”, began on 27 August 2025 and has so far netted 2,132 suspects nationwide.

According to police national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the blitz has led to the recovery of 60 unlicensed firearms, 305 guns with expired firearm certificates and 96 other weapons linked to various offences.

Officers also seized 258 toy guns allegedly being misused along with 2,967 other dangerous weapons.

Commissioner Nyathi urged gun owners to comply with safety regulations and reminded families of deceased firearm holders to surrender weapons in line with the Firearms Act [Chapter 10:09].

He further revealed that a Presidential Firearms Amnesty is being prepared to give individuals and institutions an opportunity to hand over unregistered weapons and ammunition without prosecution.

“Full details of the amnesty will be released in due course,” Nyathi said.

Police say the operation forms part of broader efforts to stem violent crime and halt the spread of illegal arms across the country.

In a parallel clampdown, 604 people were arrested for selling or possessing banned skin-lightening products.