Thursday, July 3, 2025
Police Net Over 100kg of Dagga in Back-to-Back Raids

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has uncovered nearly 110 kilograms of dagga in two separate operations targeting a cross-border drug smuggling ring.

According to national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, detectives from the CID Drugs and Narcotics Unit acted on a tip-off on July 1, 2025  and tracked a foreign-registered cross-border bus to a residential property along Arcturus Road in Highlands, Harare.

“At the location, detectives observed the bus crew offloading groceries into a DAF truck. A subsequent search of the vehicles led to the recovery of 59.5 kilograms of dagga wrapped in yellow plastics,” Nyathi said.

The police immediately arrested Memory Mukwasani (33) for unlawful possession of dagga after she allegedly collected the illicit consignment from the bus crew.

But the crackdown didn’t stop there.

In a follow-up operation on July 2, law enforcement officials arrested James Vengesai (43), Dumisani Moyo (42) and Peter Matimba (35) at Parks illegal crossing point in Beitbridge, near the border with South Africa.

The trio was found in possession of approximately 50 kilograms of dagga, also believed to be smuggled across the border.

Commissioner Nyathi said investigations are ongoing and warned that law enforcement remains vigilant in dismantling transnational drug trafficking networks.

“These arrests send a clear message that the Zimbabwe Republic Police will not tolerate drug trafficking,” Nyathi said.

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon as authorities work to clamp down on the rising tide of narcotics smuggling along key border entry points.

